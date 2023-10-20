National Unity leader Benny Gantz wrote an open letter to the nation:

Moments before Shabbat, at these moments, thousands of residents are sitting in the various hotels and hostels whose paradise suddenly turned into hell.

Mothers and fathers who lost their children, girls and boys who became orphans, and many who do not know what happened to their loved ones. And in these moments the entire Israeli society gathers, hugs and unites.

It unites in grief and hardship, and unites in its strength and determination to go into battle. In these moments, haredi people side by side with secularists, Arabs side by side with Jews, on the front and the rear, in the hospitals and everywhere - everyone reaches out and helps.

Do not be tempted to talk on the networks. I was in the convention grounds and saw the regular and reserve soldiers, I saw how people who were protesting in front of each other, donning vests and helmets together. Trusting each other to support them in their life's mission. The people of Israel live - and the people of Israel will win.

I know the feeling is one of disbelief and brokenness. But I believe. I believe in the resurrection of Israel. I believe in the IDF, the ISA, the police, the Mossad, all the emergency and aid organizations. I believe in heroes that surround us all, and slowly reveal themselves. I believe in Israeli society.

Shabbat eve, I ask that we think about us. Because we are going to this war for our sake. This week we read Parshat Noah where we had to wait until the land was dry. And we remember how the dove waited in a land flooded with water until he found dry land to set its foot on. We have the responsibility to stabilize the land and establish ourselves in a safe place

We just started. We are at the beginning of one of the defining events in our history, and the greatness of Israeli solidarity is being revealed. It will be a hard and long war. I am here, we are all here, to restore, strengthen, and stay here safe and united.

The foundations we build will be stronger. I promise you. This is our second existential war, and we will win it. Because we remember where we came from, and why we came, and we know very well where we are going, and why we are doing it.

I wish you all a calm Sabbath, take care of yourself, look after your neighbors and friends, lend a hand to those who are struggling. Let's say a prayer for the IDF soldiers and for the wounded, the captives and the missing. Now is the time for resilience and victory, and no less important - to remember that we win together. Shabbat Shalom