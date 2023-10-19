There they are, foot soldiers for Hamas, howling and stomping from one university to the next…Harvard, NYU et al.

What Happened to Joe College? You know…rah, rah for the football team.

The girls on the sidelines, high kicking for a touchdown… what happened to those sweet things, those elite darlings?

How many of them now root for the terrorists and cheerlead against Israel? Their chants echo Kristallnacht.

By the thousands, they’ve become storm troopers and a generation of Hitler Youth.

Urged on by bullhorns and microphones, they cry for Jewish blood, protected by the freedom to speak, and the freedom to hate.

Through deceptions, fabrications and prejudice, the media urge them on.

May there be no hope for these coddled Ivy League savages.

Many of them are pure bred Americans who’ve had their minds twisted since kindergarten. Now they assemble and march like zombies.

No hearts, no brains, they rally on…New York City the epicenter.

Educators have turned them into a confederacy of Little Hitlers.

Many of these educators and their students arrived here with no knowledge of our Judaea/Christian Values.

By the boatload they came when, throughout the 1960s, immigration laws were passed favoring men and women from the Middle East. Like this.

So they came, by the multitudes, to the land of Infidels, so called about us back home.

Instead of the Bible, they came with the Koran, and settled in among us with old grudges. The Saudis paid the colleges billions to foster Islamic studies.

(Black Studies, when hateful to the Jews, are the other side to the same coin.)

These, throughout the decades, became the professors throughout the university spectrum.

On their campuses and on Times Square…shouting “gas the Jews” …these are their children.

These are the children that they have blinded, deluded, and brainwashed. Our young are the specimens of deliberate experimentation and manufacturing.

Soon…if not already…they will become our elected leaders…Rashida Tlaib by the scores.

In Europe, the goose is cooked.

Starting with Angela Merkel, the Europeans, except for Poland, took them in by the millions, and now the continent is Europe no more. Not as it was.

Pray for the welfare of Israel and America.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Contact here.

