As of today, the likelihood of the war extending to additional fronts is increasingly imminent. Iran’s regime might anticipate the expansion of the conflict based on several patterns, regional dynamics, alliances, their terrorist proxy conflict strategy, and existing tensions in the volatile Middle East. Iran may perceive the potential for the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas to escalate and involve additional parties. Iran often employs a terrorist proxy conflict strategy by supporting terrorist groups to further its interests. They may believe that an escalation in this conflict could serve their broader strategic goals.

In the complex geopolitical landscape of the Middle East, the Iranian regime's influence, operating under the banner of the "Axis of Resistance," poses an alarming and significant global threat. Embracing this banner, the criminal mullahs in Tehran actively exert their influence in the region, claiming to defend Shia interests and forging strategic alliances with various Islamic extremist and terrorist groups. The consequences of their barbaric actions are dire: escalating tensions, opposing regional peace efforts, and putting any peaceful coexistence in the entire region in jeopardy.

At the heart of this turmoil lies the destructive legacy of Khoemisnim, whose policies and ideologies continue to shape Iran's actions on the global stage. It is imperative to recognize the gravity of this situation and act decisively before the malignant influence of the Iranian regime shatters the security framework and fabric of the Middle East.

In the ongoing conflict with Israel, the mullah’s regime in Iran wields a powerful tool in the form of the "Axis of Resistance" banner. This tool enables Iran to maneuver various terrorist entities like PIJ, Hezbollah, and Hash Shabi within the intricate chessboard of transnational terrorist networks. Operating under the guise of defending Islam and the Palestinian Arab cause, these groups can be mobilized at any given moment, further destabilizing the region.

Iran's utilization of Shia terrorist groups such as Hashd al-Shaabi and Hezbollah under the pretense of supporting other "Axis of Resistance" members represents a dangerous escalation. If left unchecked, this escalation could unravel the security framework of the Middle East, plunging the region into a state of chaos and endangering global peace and stability.

It is crucial to understand that the ruling outlaw regime in Tehran does not merely seek to galvanize its existence with nuclear bombs; rather, it employs a sophisticated strategy aimed at disrupting global security through nested rings, intricate networks, and organized layers of transnational terrorist networks. Wherever a security vacuum emerges, the ruthless mullahs in Iran seize the opportunity by injecting terrorists and sowing discord.

Regrettably, when asked about Iran's support for Hamas and Hezbollah, President Biden, during an interview with 60 Minutes on CBS, stated that while there is no clear evidence of Iran's direct involvement in the recent Hamas attack, it does support these groups. He expressed skepticism about the idea that Iran had no prior knowledge of the October 7th attack, given their significant support in terms of training, funding, and equipping Hamas through the thugs of IRGC. Biden emphasized that intelligence organizations typically penetrate and gather information from various sources.

The world now finds itself at the brink of a perilous quagmire, teetering on the edge of an abyss ready to engulf it at any given moment. The urgent need for collective action to curb Iran's destructive influence and contain its support for terrorist networks cannot be overstated. The international community must unite to counter this threat and restore stability to a region on the verge of unraveling. The time to act decisively is now, for the consequences of inaction could be devastating for us all.

The importance of condemning Hamas's brutal actions is crucial, as is drawing parallels between their actions and those of the Nazis and ISIS and asserting that Hamas is supported by Iran and should be viewed as part of an "axis of evil." It strongly advocates for preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, citing it as a crucial step to ensure peace and security in the Middle East and beyond, comparing the situation to the need to confront the Nazis during World War II.

President Biden's support for Iran has contributed to a disastrous situation in the Middle East, claiming Iran profited significantly from oil sales due to this support. It should be emphasized that Iran's role in funding and assisting Hamas, particularly in planning a deadly attack on Israel, must be addressed and is a powerful reason for advocating blocking a proposed $6 billion payment to Iran and tightening sanctions to prevent further financing of terrorism.

It is crystal clear that how the recent brutal attack by Hamas on Israel has fundamentally changed Jerusalem's perception of Hamas and its role in the Gaza Strip. The scale and brutality of the attack have shifted Israelis' view of Hamas from a "useful irritant" to a murderous threat, necessitating a strong response from Israel to ensure its national security and demonstrate to Hamas and the region the consequences of its actions.

Hamas is using civilian institutions like mosques, schools, and hospitals in Gaza for military purposes. Israel declares that this tactic is aimed at shielding their operations from Israeli strikes and drawing international condemnation if Israel does respond. Last night's bombing of a hospital was Hamas' misfiring, but Israel was immediately condemned. Even the United Nations criticizes Hamas for violating international law by placing weapons in civilian premises. schools and vacant buildings. Hamas leadership is hiding in underground tunnels beneath Gaza's main hospital This practice has devastating consequences, causing loss of life and impacting Israel's ability to destroy Hamas leadership. Let us hope it finds a way.

May God assist Israel in its ongoing battle against terrorism