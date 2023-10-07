This time, they must lose. Really lose.

Back in the early 90s, I heard this mantra many times from Leftists: "We are going to give them a state- and if they ever DARE to shoot at us, we'll finish them off".

Well, Oslo happened. And the buses started blowing up. We did nothing.

Then, Rosh Hashanah 2000: the "Palestinian" Arabs, including their "police" (read: armed, uniformed terrorists) shot at communities all over the country. In Yerushalayim, 3 meter high cement barriers were erected, for a kilometer in Gilo, so that shooting from Bethlehem wouldn't kill some Israeli.

I was in an MDA ambulance that evacuated an American tourist standing by a window in Tantur monastery; he was shot in the head by a stray bullet from Bethlehem. As we carried him down the steps, we were warned by the Police not to discuss this with the press that surrounded the ambulance: "You want to kill the tourist industry?". Plenty of Israelis were killed in that Second Intafada- and PM Ehud Barak didn't "finish them off".

The Netanya massacre in Leil HaSeder(the first night of Passover) 2002 left 30 Israeli murdered- and "Bulldozer " PM Ariel Sharon didn't "finish them off".

At no point has any Israeli government caused a painful loss to these "Palestinian" Arabs - so they just continue to kill Jews. Everybody knows the game: they kill Jews, we kill a few Arabs and destroy a few buildings, we retreat, and life goes on until the next round.

This must stop.

PM Netanyahu must make these Arabs lose. The only thing that these Arabs value is land: Israeli land. So the only answer to today's obscene Yom Tov act of war by Hamas (with already more than 200 dead Israelis) is to retake the northern end of Gush Katif: the area that housed the communities of Alei Sinai, Nisanit and Dugit.

To reconquer Alei Sinai would amount to PERMANENTLY moving the border fence with Gaza, all of 250 meters. It was a travesty to have evicted that settlement, which was SO close to the Israeli side of Gaza. Justice demands that it, and the other two nearby communities, be reconquered and RESETTLED. The fence that must be patrolled between Israel and Gaza in any case, will still be patrolled- but with the fences moved towards Gaza, and Israel making a point: that the "Palestinian" Arabs stand to lose permanently if they make an act of war against the State of Israel.

They have invaded Israel, that is no longer simple terrorism, but an act of war- and they must pay a steep price for war on Israel.

If, Heaven forbid, these Arabs make war on us in the future, they must lose more territory.

Finally, a comment on our army, the IDF. It is made of wonderful Jewish Israelis, many of whom are, unfortunately, Leftists with a loser mentality. The higher echelon of officers is majority Leftists who believe in "making concessions to the Palestinian Arabs, leading to the two -state solution ". Just this weekend, 500 of these losers in the organization Commanders of Israel's Security called on the government to make such concessions.

And by the way, the reason the upper echelon of IDF, Intelligence and Foreign Ministry is run by these losers is why we need judicial reform: For some thirty years, Right-wingers don't advance in the Army because they are stopped by the Supreme Court. Ever since Aharon Barak decided that every issue and decision in this country is judiciable, the Left uses the Supreme Court to block appointments to advance Right-wingers to higher levels of IDF service.

One example: MK Yossi Sarid blocked Brig. General Efi Eitam from advancing to the rank of general, by claiming to the SC that Eitam was too right- wing to have that rank. Thus, we are left with an IDF that is run by losers who are convinced that " we need the PLO, PA, Hamas, etc. to run an Arab state entity" and that if we ease the restrictions on them, we will get peace. How did that work out?

The only answer: Make them hurt. A lot. Revenge our dead. And reconquer Alei Sinai.