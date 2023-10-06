A Russian ballistic missile of the "Iskander" type hit Kharkiv early this morning, about 200 meters from the home of the Chabad emissaries in the city, Rabbi Moshe and Miriam Moskovitz.

As a result of the force of the blast, windows and doors of the house were dislodged and broken, and the sukkah fell over.

The members of the house came out safely and unscathed and recited a blessing for one who has been miraculously saved from danger at the next Torah reading. As a result of the attack, the Rabbi and his family had to leave the house temporarily.

The Federation of Jewish Communities in Ukraine (FJCU) reported that it is following with concern the rocket fire of the Russian army which was launched with the deliberate intent at population centers.

"The Jewish community in Kharkiv and all the Jewish communities in Ukraine will continue their activities with all their might and tens of thousands of Jews will celebrate the holiday of Simchat Torah, with joy and dancing and praying for the end of the war."

It was also reported today that a 10-year-old boy and his grandmother were killed in a Russian missile attack in the city of Kharkiv in the last day. In addition, another 28 people were injured, including a ten-month-old baby.

Two apartment buildings were damaged and a three-story residential building was destroyed.

Yesterday, Ukraine said that at least 51 people were killed in a Russian bombing in the Kharkiv region.

The Governor of Kharkiv, Oleh Synyehubov, reported that a cafe and a grocery store in Khorza were bombed around 1:15 p.m. local time, while both businesses were packed with customers.

According to Kharkiv authorities, this is the deadliest attack in the province since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.