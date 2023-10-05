The mitzvah of taking the Four Species, arbaminim, on Sukkot serves as the paradigm of extra care in fulfilling commandments with beauty, hidurmitzvah. Since the Torah refers to the etrog (without specifying its name) as "On the first day you shall take the fruit of majestic trees" (peri eitz hadar) (Vayikra 23:40), the verse forms the basis for the rule "This is my G-d and I will exalt Him (Shemot 15:2)—beautify yourself before Him with mitzvot" (Shabbat 133b). It is from there that the custom spread of making the effort to purchase especially beautiful arba minim, with multiple hidurim.

The apex of hidur is the etrog. Many G-d fearing Jews are willing to pay dearly for an especially beautiful, mehudaretrog. The most significant hidur has to do with the etrog's upper segment (chotam) to the pitom at it tip.

Since often people are not aware of the issues involved in the pitom, I will attempt, with G-d's help, to shed light on the topic in brief.



A. Halakhic definition of the pitom



Etrog anatomy. Photo by Rabbi Moshe BloomThe Mishna (Sukkah 3,6) states that if the pitom falls off, it is disqualified. The Shulchan Aruch (§648:7 and Rema) rule that the pitom is the "small head with its shoshanta on it … the tree with the top of its nipple-like [protrusion] on it."

B. What is the status of an etrog that grows without a pitom?

The Rema (§648:7): "What does this refer to (that the etrog becomes disqualified when its pitom is removed)? That it had a pitom and it was removed; but if it never had a pitom, it is kosher. And such are the majority of the etrogim imported to these countries." The reason for this being that since this is way the etrogim naturally develop, the fact that it lacks a pitom does not deem it incomplete.



C.The pitom through the lens of botany

Once we become acquainted with the botanical process of the fruit's growth and the pitom's formation, we can truly understand the subject.

The etrog tree has many blossoms. At the center of the blossom is the style, at the edge of which is the stigma (whose job it is to gather the pollen in order to form the etrog seeds). When the etrog begins to develop, the top segment of the style develops into what the poskim term the dad, while the stigma, above it, develops into the shoshanta. Afterwards, the bottom part of the style thickens and gradually develops into the etrog fruit. These processes are directed and regulated by various growth hormones that are formed in the plant, which also cause the blossom's white petals to fall off, as well as the other developmental stages from the blossoming stage until it turns into a fruit.

Among the hormones active in these processes, are agents responsible for the pitom remaining connected to the body of the etrog. When these hormones reach a certain concentration, the pitom remain attached. If at a different level, however, the pitom falls off of the etrog. After the pitom falls, a special scab tissue forms over the place the pitom fell off (generally brown), which closes the "open wound" left when the pitom fell off.

It is common to find on the same branch etrogim growing with and without a pitom; it has nothing to do with whether or not the etrog is grafted, as some have attempted to claim in the past.

Today, through artificial chemical treatment, it is possible to ensure that the pitom will remain intact and not fall off the etrog while on the tree (this agent serve as a growth hormone).



D. How can we distinguish between an etrog whose pitom broke off and is thus invalid, and an etrog that grew naturally without a pitom?



First, note that all etrogim possess a pitom at their early stages of development; the question is only whether or not the pitom fell off while the etrog was still attached to the tree. When the pitom falls off when the etrog is on the tree, the (light brown) scab tissue forms, which covers up the area from which the pitom fell. However, if the pitom broke off after the fruit was already detached from the tree, this scab does not form. At first the area will be brown, and eventually it turns black. This distinguishing feature makes a pitom break clearly identifiable.



E. Practical tips for etrog care

Color: If one purchased a green etrog, but wants it to become yellow, place in a plastic bag with an apple for several days (but first ascertain that the bag is not moist). The gasses emitted by the apple expedites the etrog's ripening process, and turns it yellow.

F. The uketz and performing the mitzvah

First, note that the oketz is the stem—the part of the etrog that connected it to the tree. When shaking the etrog along with the rest of the arba minim, the etrog is supposed to be held in the direction "of its growth" (Shulchan Aruch OC §651:2). That is, we hold the etrog with the oketz face-down (which is counter-intuitive), since in the beginning of its growth, the oketz is below and the pitom is above.

However, when the fruit forms, the fruit's weight pushes the oketz upwards (Mishnah Berurah, ibid., 17).

In order for the mitzvah to be performed directly after the blessing is made (overla'asiyatan), the prevalent custom is to pick up the arbaminim with the etrog face- down (the pitom face-down and oketz face-up). The blessing is said, and the etrog is turned over (so the pitom faces up), and then the arba minim are shaken (Shulchan Aruch, OC §651:5).

Note that if unsure which part of the etrog should face up, it is best to place the etrog on the table when making the blessing, and then pick it up with the pitom face-up, and then shake the arba minim (Shulchan Aruch, ibid., first opinion cited).



Dr. Mordechai Shomron, Agronomist and Rabbi Moshe Bloom, former Rosh Kollel (Warsaw, 2013-17) and currently Head of the English department at Machon HaTorah Ve'Haaretz, the Institute for Torah and the Land of Israel. For comments: [email protected]

Simchat Torah - Be Strong and Courageous!





Rabbi Baruch Winetraubis former sgan Rosh Kollel in Toronto (2012-2014), currently Rav-Mechanech at Yeshivat Har Etzion,and Rav Kehilat Mevaser Zion, Tel Mond

The haftarah reading for Simchat Torah - Joshua Chapter 1 - is fitting for the completion of the Torah, and serves as its natural continuation. Moses departs, and now Joshua must bring the people into the land. G-d speaks to Joshua right after Moses' passing, conveying a central message:

"Be strong and courageous, for you will bring this people to the land I swore to their fathers to give them. Only be very strong and courageous to observe and do all the Torah that My servant Moses commanded you. Do not deviate from it to the right or left, so that you may prosper wherever you go... Have I not commanded you, be strong and courageous? Do not be terrified or dismayed, for the Lord your G-d is with you wherever you go."

And the same message comes through when the people speak to Joshua and accept his leadership:

"They answered Joshua saying: All that you have commanded us we will do, and wherever you send us we will go... Any man who rebels against your command and does not listen to your words in all that you command him, shall be put to death; only be strong and courageous"

In fact, G-d's blessing of "be strong and courageous" to Joshua already appears in the Torah itself, in Moses' charge to Joshua in Parshat Vayelech:

"And [Moses] commanded Joshua son of Nun, saying: Be strong and courageous, for you will bring the children of Israel to the land that I have sworn to them, and I will be with you."

Entering the promised land, actualizing all that Moses spoke to the people for forty years in the desert, requires strength and courage. Strength is needed to overcome external and internal obstacles and challenges; but no less courage is required - for the most difficult and challenging obstacle is our own self-awareness, our rigid patterns of thought and behavior – and our fear of changing those habits. Joshua and the entering generation will need to be strong against the peoples of Canaan – but especially courageous against their own fears and anxieties.

Our Sages instituted the custom of completing the Torah reading and celebrating Simchat Torah on the final day of Sukkot, at the end of the Tishrei holidays, just before we enter the routine of autumn and winter. We are entering a year that may be difficult and complex, facing security, economic, and especially social challenges. We must learn to take all the light and spirit we absorbed during these holidays – the awakening of the shofar blast, the soul-stirring proclamation of G-d’s name on the end of Yom Kippur, the openheartedness towards others we felt in Sukkot – and apply them to regular life, to the day-to-day.

We all have fears and anxieties, and the future, as it always is, is unpredictable and unknown. But no matter how great our worries are, we should listen closely to the message the haftarah has to teach us. At the end of the Torah reading we say –Hazak Hazak V'Nithazek, Be Strong, Be Strong, and Let us be Strengthened; and with the haftarah we add – Not just Strong, but Strong and Courageous.

Take courage all who hope in the Lord; be strong and let your heart take courage!

For comments: [email protected]

