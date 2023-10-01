עם הכבש בדרך להר הבית ללא קרדיט

An activist of the 'Return to the Mount' movement was arrested this morning (Sunday) with a lamb while making his way to the Temple Mount in order to sacrifice it on the Temple Mount.

The Return to the Mount movement stated: "The contract has been opened, there is no more room for Muslim rule on the Temple Mount - the time has come to build a Jewish temple and resume the sacrificial service. Dear government and Arabs, you have fallen on the wrong generation. The sacrificial service will be renewed, and the Temple will be built very soon."

The Temple Mount was opened for Jewish visits for the holiday of Sukkot

Among the hundreds of visitors, a group from the town of Geva'ot chose to walk 30 kilometers to the mountain to recreate the original pilgrimage.

Yehuda Naumberg said that the group left for the march at ten o'clock at night and marched for 9 hours, during which they stopped for ritual immersion in Ein Laban and had the opportunity to participate in the holiday prayers on the Temple Mount.