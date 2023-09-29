David Hersch is Chairman of SAIPAC, the South African Israel Public Affairs Committee. Former chairman of the South African Zionist Federation (Cape Council) as well as a former national vice-chairman of the South African Zionist Federation (SAZF). He is also former member of the South Jewish Board of Deputies (Cape Council). Retired businessman and broadcaster.

In response to Mordechai Kedar’s interview on Israelnationalnews.com: "Israeli Left trying to torpedo normalization with Saudi Arabia."

The Israeli Left is a disgrace becoming more disgraceful and treasonous by the day with their only goal to undermine the Israeli government and Netanyahu, with no red lines to what they are prepared to do to achieve it The reality is they will harden the electorate against themselves, which would be the correct thing to happen.

Read Moti Kedar’s article to understand and see what the Israeli left has done, possibly via America, to undermine their own country and Netanyahu and note carefully the ridiculous, irresponsible and careless promises they made to Saudi Arabia.

It is a mistake to interpret the Israeli protests as a sign of potential Israeli weakness. It is an American left-fuelled internecine argument led by a treasonous and jealous Ehud Barak and and over-ambitious trouble stirrer Yair Lapid. What these two, with a few allies, have in common is a hatred, incredible jealousy and unrequited ambition for Netanyahu. The judicial reforms presented a convenient cover, but all the protests were and are an attempted coup to remove Netanyahu, one which has no chance of succeeding. Reality is that Netanyahu is the right man for the job of Prime Minister right now and there is no one else to replace him. His trip to the USA underscored that.



What must be understood is that Netanyahu is keen to get Saudi Arabia into the Abraham Accords as it will lead other, if not the majority of Arab states, to join as well. This will mean the end of the Israel-Arab wars, which Netanyahu has clearly said will change the Middle East substantially in every way, politically and economically, and bring tranquillity, if not real peace, at last.

Saudi Arabia is threatened militarily and religiously by Iran. Sunni Islam, the majority group of Islam, after 1,400 years, is existentially threatened by Iran and Shi'ite Islam and its aggressive and belligerent ambition. Obama and Biden both have stupidly and deliberately abandoned their Middle East allies in favour of Iran. Saudi Arabia desperately needs Israel to survive, hence its demands to America for military hardware etc. and its openness to normalization with Israel.

If you take a balance between what Netanyahu would like to achieve and what Saudi Arabia needs desperately and urgently, then it is clear that an alliance and normalizaton with Israel have to be made. Saudi Arabia actually has no other choice or option. This is realpolitik at its best.

What the Left proposes in its depths of incredible treason and madness is irrelevant, and in reality, so are the Palestinian Arabs. Like most of the Arab world, which won't admit it, Saudi Arabia has no particular regard for the Palestinian Arabs and cannot allow them to interfere in the slightest and stand in the way of their vital interests. Saudi Arabia is simply using its demands for the Palestinian Arabs as a sop to placate the rest of the Arab world as it moves towards making the agreement and peace with Israel, which will happen as it has no other choice.

Getting weapons from China or Russia, or even nuclear plants will not help Saudi Arabia. The only option they have, and it is an option with a big plus as well as being the safest one, is to have Israel as an ally. They know Israel will be a reliable ally, unlike the USA. No one knows what can happen in the USA with the Democrats' election cheating, awful Presidential candidates and their infiltration into almost every American institution.

G-d willing, the Biden regime will be gone in just over a year. If Trump comes back, or a worthy Republican becomes President, the whole scenario will change and Saudi Arabia and Israel will run into each other’s arms. I believe, cheating and huge finance aside, the Leftists, both in America and Israel, have overreached themselves and made their names into mud, truly untrustworthy.

The Left's despicable behaviour cannot be allowed to go on. The USA currently looks like Rome must have at the beginning of the barbarian invasion. Simple self-survival must mean that American voters will reject Biden and the Democrats and should do so substantially. Whilst I believe the Democrats will cheat as much as they can, the same circumstances that existed in the 2020 election cannot be replicated again or as widely, now that the public is aware of them.

It is my prediction that despite all the obstacles in the way, Saudi Arabia and Israel will make an agreement and come to terms. If incompetent Biden and his political thugs and lackeys do not play ball, the next US government will grab at this potential groundbreaking opportunity. The mere thought of this may push Biden to make the deal so that in his barely functioning mind, he can leave a legacy and at least one achievement.