IDF soldier Yam Mesika was killed on Wednesday morning when a train struck her after she apparently fell onto the tracks as a result of fainting.

The IDF Military Police has opened an investigation into the incident, the findings of which will be sent to the Military Prosecutor for further inspection.

MDA teams that arrived at the scene found her unconscious and, after extracting her, attempted to tend to and resuscitate her but had to pronounce her dead.

MDA motorcycle EMT Noam Levi recounted: "When we arrived at the scene, we saw a young woman trapped and unconscious with multi-system failure. We tried to provide medical care while extracting her, and after she was extracted, we performed CPR, after which we had to pronounce her dead.