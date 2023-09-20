Tragedy in Netanya: A young woman, about 20 years old, was killed on Wednesday morning after being hit by a train near the Netanya train station.

MDA teams that arrived at the scene found her unconscious and, after extracting her, attempted to tend to and resuscitate her but had to pronounce her dead.

MDA motorcycle EMT Noam Levi recounted: "When we arrived at the scene, we saw a young woman trapped and unconscious with multi-system failure. We tried to provide medical care while extracting her, and after she was extracted, we performed CPR, after which we had to pronounce her dead.

United Hatzalah EMTs Matanel Dayan and Yaakov Cohen added: "Firefighters worked to extract her body. According to bystanders, she stumbled and fell onto the tracks. Unfortunately, she was pronounced dead due to the severe injuries from which she suffered."

It is presumed that the woman fainted, due to a yet unknown reason, and fell onto the tracks.

Israel Railways stated: "An individual who was on the platform at the Netanya station apparently lost consciousness, fell onto the tracks, and was hit by a passing train. Due to the incident, there are changes and delays in the train service."