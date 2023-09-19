תיעוד החילוץ דוברות המשטרה

Three young men were rescued from a jet ski on the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) by maritime police.

The search for them began after a report was received at the police center that the three men did not return to the beach and did not make contact with anyone for many hours.

Police teams were immediately dispatched to search the coastal area to search for the missing men, together with a helicopter. A Magen David Adom boat was also dispatched to assist in the search.

Later, the helicopter relayed to the maritime police force a report about a jet ski located in the northern part of the Sea of Galilee on which people could be seen waving for help.

After they were located, the men were safely returned to shore.