Knesset Member Dan Illouz (Likud) toured the Gush Etzion region alongside the head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council and the chairman of the Yesha Council, Shlomo Ne'eman. The two discussed advancing the issue of sovereignty, the development of the area, and the security situation. During the visit, MK Illouz visited the beautiful sites of Herodion, the Gush Etzion Heritage Center, and more.

Illouz stated: 'Our response to ongoing terrorism must be resolute and encompass the deepening of our roots in all parts of our land. It is our duty to promote the issue of sovereignty. Shlomo Neeman is one of the leading voices of the settlement movement, acting wisely and thoughtfully with high values. Israel needs to strengthen and appreciate leaders like him'.

Head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, Shlomo Neeman, said: "I was pleased to host my friend, Knesset Member Dan Illouz, in Gush Etzion. Dan is a true partner in his vision and actions. He contributes to deepening the connection to Judea and Samaria and to fostering ties with the Jewish diaspora."

Neeman added, "If the State of Israel invested 10% of its security budget in assisting in absorption efforts amongst Olim, we would remove many threats from the table. I am pleased that one of the achievements is turning Gush Etzion into a leading entity in absorbing Olim, according to the Ministry of Absorption's data."