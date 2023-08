At least seven people were injured this evening (Monday) in a traffic accident between two buses on Route 4 at the Chords Bridge near the entrance to the Givat Shaul neighborhood in Jerusalem.

One of the bus drivers was rescued after being trapped inside his bus. The driver was lightly to moderately injured.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that "Medics and paramedics are providing medical treatment on the spot to about seven of the bus passengers who got off the bus and are walking there."