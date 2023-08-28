As the anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s murder approaches, Iran 's pot is boiling. But Biden turned his back on the rave Iranian protesters.

The Iran regime’s hostage diplomacy is vicious. There are many aspects to Iran’s hostage tactics, and one of them is extortion. As a matter of fact, the criminal mullahs and terrorist loving ayatollahs look at the American hostages as their ATM machine for obtaining extortion.

The criminal Ayatollahs have long used hostage-taking as a tool of statecraft. Now, over $6 billion is in the pocket of Iran’s terrorist regime! Savagery, threats, and swindling are in the mullah’s nature. Notably, the policy of appeasement goes nowhere. Alas, any absurd deal and negotiations with these thugs and heartless tricksters are insults to the public opinion's intelligence.

It was the most expensive hostage taking in the history of the world. There should be a limit to stupidity! But it seems there's no limit to the lack of common sense among Democrats. Paying $6B for 5 hostages (1.2B each) to the criminal mullahs is appalling.

Biden should know this ransom money will be used to massacre more innocent people in Iran and will lead to swelling Islamic terrorism. Certainly, Iranian Americans MUST NEVER VOTE FOR ANY DEMOCRATS IN THE FUTURE. Unashamedly, they facilitated Khomeini coming to power in 1979 and, for many decades, appeased the criminal mullahs.

There is a question for Biden “What are you going to do about the other 85 million hostages?”. There is no willingness to halt monstrous talks and meaningless prattling on democracy...

Factually, Iranians will never forget and forgive the collaboration of Omani and Qatari forces with the criminal mullahs. What forgiveness with such knowledge? These players in the world of diplomacy raised their glasses to the Terrorist fiendish mullahs and their heathens!

The disastrous Biden foreign policy is financing the world's worst Terrorist State. This appeasement and bowing to the mullahs will embolden and encourage these thugs to endanger the US. It makes no sense. $6 billion will put Americans’ safety and National_Security at risk.

Blinken's knowledge regarding mullahs is zero. Who expects Shia mullahs to spend $ 6 billion on humanitarian aid? Undoubtedly, the word humanity doesn't exist in the mullah lexicon!.

Israel's PMO said "[The deal] doesn't end Iran's nuclear program and will only help to fund Iranian terror proxies," I value the idea of Netanyahu. I am grateful for his astounding support. Biden demonstrated a worrying naivety about Iran policy.

Perhaps it is time for Biden to take some lessons from the past regarding Iran. A deal with terrorist mullahs is simply pie in the sky. But something fishy is going on.

Biden is saving the Iranian mullah regime from itself. after it has struck at the heart of regional peace. Again, with the recitation of a few verses of the Quran, the criminal mullahs will redouble their efforts in Islamic Terrorism. It’s a bitter pill to swallow.

Historically, in November 2010, King Abdullah advised and repeatedly exhorted the US to attack Iran to demolish its nuclear weapons program, portraying Iran as a snake whose head should be cut off without any postponement. He said, “cut off the head of the snake!”, but the Saudi problem and the head of the snake remains.

If you ask why Washington should not seek regime change in Tehran,, the answer will be that regime change is a poisonous word in lobbies and political corridors of Washington. In other words, the EU and White House will never consider regime change in their lexicon.

On the contrary, the European and American politicians are seeking to cut a deal with the criminal mullahs behind closed doors and miscalculating credulously. Alas, for quite some time, the current White House attempts to sweep the scandal under the rug.

Their self-deception and the aggressive approach of the mullahs will blow up in the West's face.

Face up to the fact that Iran will try to cause turmoil in the region. A tiger cannot change its stripes. Nobody can change the DNA of the criminal mullahs.

Apparently for the current democrat president of the US, this is of no consequence. By all accounts, the main goal of Biden is investing in the coming presidential election. He will shout JCPOA from the rooftops and will be thrilled to pieces. As a politician, he took a leaf from Jimmy Carter’s book.

Joe Biden is old enough to know ofl the Chamberlain and Hitler deal on 1938. The British Prime Minister didn't know Hitler at all, and he said it was “peace for our time”. Hitler got what he wanted without firing a shot. 6 months later, in March 1939, Hitler sent his soldiers into other parts of the Europe.

Similarly, Biden doesn't have a clue regarding the savage mullah's book. Naively, he is pleased with JCPOA, while iIn all probability, the mullah’s regime will make a nuclear bomb.

One of the services one can do for the USA is to highlight and analyze the treason the Democratic party of the USA has committed with Iran due to its ignorance over the past 60 years.

Showing our people the role of these naive and ignorant party leaders in the destruction of Iran, is a duty. Indeed, it is not in the interest of Iranian Americans to vote for Democrats at any level. In other words, a vote for the Democrat party candidates is a vote against Iran , freedom of Iran and the Iranians.

In 1979 they helped create this disaster and since then they have always tried to make a fruitless deal with the criminal mullahs. Freedom and democracy in Iran has never been on the agenda of Democrats.

With the recitation of a few verses of the Koran, the terrorist-loving mullahs in Iran will assemble the nuke bomb. Then Jimmy Carter, this Democrat president of the US,is going to ask himself " what happened?"

The Democrats are always too naive.

General Patton did not believe German General Erwin Rommel claiming than he could beat him. As General George S. Patton surveyed the positive results of the battle in progress between Allied forces and the Nazi army in northern Africa, he proclaimed, “Rommel, you magnificent bastard, I read your book!”

The mullahs have their own tricks, quackery and Taqiyya (pious false denial). It goes without saying that in their religious schools they are studying how to deceive, not physics, mathematics, or chemistry.

The skeleton in the cupboard is the lack of knowledge and information regarding the Khomeinist mullahs. It is clear that the mullahs do not give a hoot about international community or peace and stability. That’s why the West and the US cannot beat them or wipe them off the face of the earth.

The best solution for the international community is listening to the advice of Israel, because the snake of the region will create another major crisis in the region after a while.

One day Joe Biden will wake up at 11:00 AM and will ask himself "what happened?" Surely CNN will announce that these hazardous creatures obtained a nuclear bomb! That day will be a tragedy for the world.

Erfan Fard is a counter-terrorism analyst and Middle East Studies researcher based in Washington, DC. He is in Middle Eastern regional security affairs with a particular focus on Iran, counter terrorism, IRGC, MOIS and ethnic conflicts in MENA. He graduated in International Security Studies (London M. University, UK), and in International Relations (CSU-LA). Erfan is a Jewish Kurd of Iran, and he is fluent in Persian, Kurdish, Arabic and English. / Follow him from this twitter account @EQFARD / The newly published book of Erfan Fard is: “The gruesome mullah” , which has been published in the USA. www.erfanfard.net