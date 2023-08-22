President Issac Herzog continues efforts to reach a compromise between the coalition and the opposition on the issue of judicial reform. According to Channel 12 News, Herzog recently proposed a new outline according to which the law reducing the reasonability standard will remain in place, but it will be softened and the committee for selecting judges will be changed in a more moderate way.

According to the outline, regarding the committee for the selection of judges, the composition will be changed so that one of the three judges who are members of the committee (3 out of 9) will be a judge or a retired judge chosen by the Minister of Justice.

The compromise proposal on the committee for the selection of judges increases the power of the coalition in the committee compared to the current situation but still does not give it a majority.

The Minister of Justice, Yariv Levin, viewed the outline positively but insisted on an outline that would also address the period when the right was in the opposition.

The National Unity party did not refer specifically to the outline but said that they would be happy to reach some sort of compromise. The Yesh Atid party is freezing the talks, among other things, due to Justice Minister Levin's decision not to convene the committee for the selection of judges.

The President's House responded: "In recent months, the President of the State and his team have been working continuously with the aim of creating areas of agreement that Israeli society needs very much."

"Within this framework, many proposals are received from a wide range of people and organizations which are carefully examined in order to reach agreements while maintaining the basic principles of democracy and the rule of law. It should be emphasized that at this stage there are no agreements. The President will continue his efforts to stop the rift and unite the people."

The protesters against the reform responded to the report and said: "While the Israeli government is promoting 225 laws that will turn Israel into Turkey, the president closes his eyes to the coup and tries to bring about platitudes that are doomed to failure and will only end up deepening the rift in the people. This is an illegitimate government that promotes a dictatorship and the opposition must fight it with determination. Do not hold talks with it ".