Former rabbi of Ramat Gan and president of the Hutam organization, Rabbi Yaakov Ariel published a message of support for the decision not to open the light rail on Shabbat.

"On Shabbat there is no school, no work, no commerce, there is no need for a train on Shabbat," said Rabbi Ariel in a joint petition published by the Hutam organization that backs the Minister of Transportation Miri Regev (Likud) for her decision.

This comes as left-wing groups are calling on the government to reverse its decision and keep the light rail open on Shabbat.

The petition of the Hutam organization reads: "A campaign by left-wing protest organizations has been going on for the past few days in an attempt to disparage the opening of the light rail and harm the sanctity of Shabbat."

"We all support the Minister of Transportation who stated that the State of Israel is a Jewish state, and join in with the public in rejoicing in the opening of the new method of transportation while preserving the sanctity of Shabbat."

It also reads: "This is an important milestone in the development of the State of Israel as a prosperous Jewish state. We all welcome the observance of the Shabbat in the State of Israel as a Jewish state, which benefits the welfare of the railway workers and residents of the State of Israel."