At least six people have died in wildfires in the island of Maui in Hawaii, after strong winds from Hurricane Dora and dry conditions ignited blazes and prompted evacuations across Hawaii, officials said Wednesday, according to CNBC.

Injuries have been reported, but officials did not provide a number.

The Coast Guard rescued people from the ocean near Lahaina, Maui, as they went into the water to escape a fast-moving fire, according to NBC News.

Acting Gov. Sylvia Luke issued an emergency proclamation Tuesday that said the fires had burned "hundreds" of acres and forced a number of schools and roads to close. Luke authorized the Hawaii National Guard to aid authorities with disaster relief.

The emergency proclamation said evacuations were underway in the Kohala Ranch, Kula, and Lahaina areas, as the fires threaten to affect the health and welfare of "a substantial number of persons."

Hurricane Dora was not expected to make landfall in Hawaii and remained hundreds of miles south of the islands Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. However, the storm contributed to strong winds that downed a number of trees and powerlines.

The American Red Cross updated on Twitter that a number of shelters are open across the state to help those who have been affected by the fires and winds.