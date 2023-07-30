Rabbi Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi, a senior member of the Degel Hatorah party's Council of Torah Sages and the dean of the Ateret Israel Yeshiva in Modiin Illit, successfully underwent cervical vertebrae surgery on Sunday at the Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center.

Before the surgery, doctors and family explained the details to the sage, who responded: "You must know that the one who directs the world and heals the sick is only the Master of the World, and he and only he can heal, and we must believe that everything G-d does is only for the good."

Rabbi Ezrachi asked that the doctors know that "there is no one but him, and they are only messengers of G-d, and if they believe that they have to do the surgery and it will succeed."

The operation was performed by Dr. Josh Schroeder, the director of spinal deformities surgery at Hadassah Medical Center, with his colleague Prof. Leon, the head of Hadassah's spinal surgery unit, and director of anesthesiology Dr. Stephane Ladot.

Dr. Schroeder updated that the surgery was successful and the rabbi's condition is stable and stated that "the coming days would be significant ahead of continued physical therapy and rehabilitation."