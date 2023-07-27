I recently came across a help wanted ad that Gisha, a Tel Aviv based non-profit is seeking a Director of International Relations to oversee the organization’s international advocacy and resource development work. Sitting in Tel Aviv, Gisha promotes the right to freedom of movement, particularly for Palestinian residents of the Gaza Strip, using legal and public advocacy. They seek someone legal to work in Israel who has a “Deep commitment to human rights and identification with Gisha’s work” who can work legally in Israel.

And sitting in Tel Aviv, this organization’s donors include the Government of Ireland (via Irish Aid), Finland (Embassy of Finland in Tel Aviv), Switzerland, Rockefeller Brothers Fund, Broederlijk Delen (Belgium), Trocaire (Ireland), Oxfam Novib (Netherlands), and others. NGO Monitor reports that donations from foreign countries comprised 73.1% of total donations in 2017-2019, and the radical New Israel Fund which openly supports a boycott of Israel sent $434,907 to Gisha from 2015-2021.

Gisha is a radical Anti-Israel organization. In April 2023, Gisha signed a letter to the United Nations Secretary-General urging the UN to reject the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism. According to the letter, the IHRA definition “opens the door to labeling as antisemitic… findings of major Israeli, Palestinian and global human rights organizations that Israeli authorities are committing the crime against humanity of apartheid against Palestinians.”

In August 2022, Gisha was a signatory on a statement condemning the decision by the Israeli Ministry to designate six Palestinian NGOs as terrorist organizations. According to the statement, “We stand in solidarity with our fellow human rights defenders in Palestinian society. We repudiate these baseless declarations and call on the international community to pressure Israel to revoke its decision.”

In February 2021, Gisha welcomed the announcement of the International Criminal Court (ICC) that it has the jurisdiction to open an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by Israel in the “State of Palestine.” According to Gisha, “it is unsurprising that the ICC prosecutor found sufficient basis for conducting an investigation into the situation in the region. Grave violations of basic rights and of international law, which take place daily as a matter of routine, must be stopped immediately, and justice ensured for victims.” In July 2019, Gisha signed on a letter to the German parliament claiming that BDS is not antisemitic, saying that it was “a disservice to the true fight against antisemitism to equate it with BDS.”

In December 2022, Gisha was a signatory on a statement claiming that the “occupation and apartheid in the occupied Palestinian territories have made Jewish supremacy the de facto law of the land and the new government seeks to adopt this into their official policy.”

Israel remains a fervent active democracy dedicated to protecting the Jewish people. We’d all be better off with less enemies and foreign intervention in the State of Israel.