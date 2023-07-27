Soldiers in Niger claimed on Wednesday night to have overthrown the government of President Mohamed Bazoum, AFP reported.

"We, the defense and security forces... have decided to put an end to the regime" of President Bazoum, said Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane, surrounded by nine other uniformed soldiers in a statement read out on national television.

The statement came after a day in which the leader was detained in his official residence.

The soldiers said "all institutions" in the country would be suspended, borders were closed, and a curfew had been imposed "until further notice".

Following the news, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that American economic aid to Niger is contingent on the nation maintaining "democratic governance."

Blinken said he spoke with Bazoum and conveyed "the unwavering support of the United States" for Bazoum and the country's democracy.

"Secretary Blinken underscored that the strong US economic and security partnership with Niger depends on the continuation of democratic governance and respect for the rule of law and human rights," the State Department said in a readout of the call.