Naomi Friedman, an Israeli 39-year-old wife and mother, has been fighting a rare form of cancer for a few months. The chemotherapy is wreaking havoc on her body, and she is weak and frail.

The cancer is spreading.

The doctors raised their hands in defeat. They do not know how to keep Naomi alive.

There is one window of hope.

There is one doctor that can save Naomi.

This doctor is located in Cleveland, Ohio, and does not accept Naomi’s Israeli medical insurance. The Friedmans will have to pay out of pocket.

Chaim Friedman works hard to make ends meet, and the past few months with Naomi in the hospital have depleted all of his savings. He takes care of their five children on his own while holding down his job.

He is drowning.

Donations are being urgently collected here. It is a matter of life or death.

She always wanted a break…Now she just wants to go home.

This takes homesick to a whole new level.

Urgent update on Naomi.

Avi, Yisroel, Shalom, Dovi, and Sarala need a mother.