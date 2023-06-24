Instances of violent friction between Israeli citizens and PA Arabs occurred in the village of Umm Safa.

According to reports, during the events, rocks were hurled and reports were received of Israeli citizens setting fire to the Arabs' property.

IDF and Border Police forces were dispatched to the scene and are working to disperse the friction through riot dispersal means.

An Israeli citizen has been arrested by Border Police soldiers, and an IDF soldier was injured by a rock hurled at him and received medical treatment at the scene.

"The IDF will continue to act determinedly to stop all acts of violence and destruction of property. The IDF condemns such acts of nationalist crime that lead to escalation," the IDF announced.