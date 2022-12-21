The family of Rabbi Chaim Druckman stated Wednesday afternoon that the rabbi's condition has taken a turn for the worse.

"In the last few minutes, his condition has worsened and the public is asked to urgently recite chapters of Psalms and prayers for the complete recovery of Rabbi Chaim Meir Ben Milka.

Rabbi Druckman, 90, has been hospitalized in serious condition with the coronavirus for the last week.

Earlier, Wednesday, the family asked the public not to visit Rabbi Druckman in the hospital.

The family stated that they "thank the general public for the many prayers and the increase in Torah learning for the rabbi's recovery, and in general for all of the blessed initiatives we are seeing, such as the mass children's prayer for the rabbi's recovery which will be held at 6 pm tonight on YouTube and ZOOM."

"The family thanks the staff of the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, the hospital management and the dedicated staff in the internal intensive care unit, for their dedication and care, and for their supportive and caring attitude towards the entire family.

The family asked that the public not come to visit Rabbi Druckman in the hospital. "In light of his sensitive medical condition, and since the rabbi is hospitalized in an intensive care unit with other patients, the family requests that the public not visit the rabbi. It is clear to us that the general public only wants to give strength - both to the rabbi and to us. It is also clear to us that the public sees the rabbi as a major public figure in Israel that the rabbi has a connection to many, many people in a very personal manner. At the same time, we have no choice but to make this request - and this is solely in order to maintain the health of the rabbi and the other patients in the ward, and allow them to receive the best medical treatment in the best environment."