A Longview, Washington man was charged with leaving threatening voicemails for members of Congress.

The Department of Justice said in a statement that Mark Leonetti, 48, had left hundreds of threatening voicemails over two years and continued to do so despite warnings from law enforcement.

According to the StopAntisemitism advocacy organization, the voicemails included antisemitic slurs and obscenities.

Leonetti was charged with seven counts of making interstate threats, US Attorney Nick Brown announced. Each charge carries a five year maximum sentence.

The suspect allegedly called US Senators and House Representatives repeatedly, leaving voicemails that threatened bodily harm, according to the DOJ.

“Making horrific and graphic threats to harm is always unacceptable, and we must always take threats of political violence seriously. In this instance, Mr. Leonetti refused to stop his conduct despite contact with law enforcement and mental health personnel,” Brown said. “We acted now because it has become clear it is the only way to safeguard the community and those serving it.”

The criminal complaint detailed that starting in 2021, Leonetti allegedly left more than 400 voicemails for members of Congress, several of which used slurs and were threatening. He continued to leave the voicemails after being visited and warned several times by law enforcement and mental health professionals to cease doing so.

The last voicemails were left on December 5, 2022. They contained “bizarre and threatening statements” including Leonetti allegedly referring to “murder” and “killing” people, the DOJ said.

The case is being investigated by the FBI with assistance from the US Capitol Police and the Longview Police Department.