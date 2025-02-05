A political source in Jerusalem spoke on Wednesday morning about the meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump.



"We have completed a very successful visit that exceeded all our expectations and dreams. It was a historic visit in every sense of the word, with great implications for the future of the State of Israel. Above all, this was the friendliest visit there has been between a US president and Israeli Prime Minister," the source was quoted as saying to the Israel Hayom daily.



According to the source, "The relations between Netanyahu and Trump have never been better and closer. Anyone who had hoped to see cracks between US President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu was bitterly disappointed. Trump has come up with ingenious solutions to the problems that have afflicted Israel since its existence. Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked President Trump for releasing weapons that were denied to Israel during its war on seven fronts, as well as for his unconditional support for Israel and Prime Minister Netanyahu."

Meanwhile, the minister and cabinet member said in an interview on

Kan Reshet Bet

on Trump's plan to transfer two million Palestinians from Gaza to other countries: "They would agree that if they were offered a rehabilitation plan anywhere else in the world. There is a decent demand for working hands. The US has leverage over Jordan and Egypt, which are the recipients of US aid in the world after Israel."

Chairman of the National Unity party, Benny Gantz, responded: "President Trump's statement last night is further proof of the deep alliance between the US and Israel. President Trump has shown, and not for the first time, that he is a true friend of Israel and will continue to stand by us on issues that are important to our security. He has presented creative, original and interesting ways of thinking, which must be examined, alongside the realization of the goals of the war, and giving priority to the return of all the hostages."