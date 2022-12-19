Rabbi David Lau, the Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of Israel, participated in the Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony at the Israel National News - Arutz Sheva offices in Jerusalem Monday evening.

Rabbi Lau described to the participants at the ceremony his visit earlier today to Rabbi Chaim Druckman, the leading religious Zionist rabbi who is hospitalized in serious condition with the coronavirus.

"I am now coming from Hadassah Ein Kerem," said Rabbi Lau. "I went in to visit Rabbi Druckman, at first they told me that he still hadn't responded since the morning. But when I went in, he himself said 'Rabbi Lau'."

"His voice cannot be mistaken. I looked at his daughter to see if I was hearing correctly, so she said to him, "Father, who is this? And he answered: 'Rabbi Lau'. I was very moved," he said.

"I asked him for permission and told him now I want to say a chapter of Psalms with you," he said. "He repeated after me and said Amen. Then I told him I wanted us to meet outside, and then he said two or three sentences."

The Chief Rabbi said: "His granddaughters took pictures of me from inside the room, so I agreed with them that these are the 'before' photos and with G-d's help I will get to his home and then we will take the 'after photos.'