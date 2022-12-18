Ukraine’s presidential office criticized FIFA on Saturday for refusing to show a video message from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Qatar’s Lusail Stadium ahead of the World Cup final on Sunday, CNN reported.

The video, which was recorded in English, is meant to be an “appeal for peace,” Ukraine’s presidential office said in a written statement to CNN.

“Qatar supported the President’s initiative, but FIFA blocked the initiative and will not allow the video address of the president to be shown before the final game,” the statement said.

Ukraine’s presidential office also said it will distribute the video independently if FIFA doesn’t air it and said their decision to block it would show “FIFA has lost its valuable understanding of soccer – as a game that unites peoples, rather than supporting existing divisions.”

CNN first reported on Friday that FIFA, which has not commented on the saga, had rebuffed Zelenskyy’s request.

The request, while unorthodox, is unsurprising. Kyiv has repeatedly tried to use major world events, regardless of their theme, to keep the global spotlight on the war in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy has appeared via video at events such as the Group of 20 Nations summit, as well as the Grammys and the Cannes Film Festival. He’s also given interviews to a diverse array of journalists and famous entertainers, including Sean Penn and David Letterman.

FIFA, the world governing body of soccer, has gone to extreme lengths to keep political messaging out of its showcase tournament in Qatar, the first Middle Eastern nation to ever stage the event.

Criticism of Qatar’s treatment of LGBTQ people and migrant workers grew louder in the weeks leading up to the World Cup. FIFA boss Gianni Infantino responded with an explosive tirade shortly before the tournament began, accusing Europe and the West of hypocrisy.

The Ukrainian presidential office told CNN on Saturday they were informed that FIFA regarded the message as too political and said they had sent a copy of the text of the address to FIFA headquarters in Switzerland on Friday.

“There is nothing political in the president’s appeal that gives political color to the sporting event, namely, there are no subjective evaluations, political signals, and even more so no accusations,” the presidential office said, adding that there is “still time for FIFA to correct their error.”

“FIFA should not be afraid that words of peace will be heard at the global soccer celebration that represents peace,” the statement said.