Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared by video at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, urging world leaders to end the Ukraine conflict, a remark directed at Russia, a member of the G20.

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not attend the meeting, with the country being represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov instead, BBC News reported.

Speaking to the summit remotely, Zelenskyy said: "I am convinced now is the time when the Russian destructive war must and can be stopped."

Underlining steps for ending the conflict, Zelenskyy repeatedly referred to the group as the “G19” in a direct rebuke to G20 member Russia.

The Ukrainian leader also asked for an extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative which was signed by the UN and Russia in July. The deal opened up blocked exports of grain and other food products through Ukrainian ports, and is credited with releasing 10 million tons of grain and other foods to international markets.

The G20 is expected to release a declaration stating that most members condemn the invasion of Ukraine and blaming it for worsening the global economy. It will also describe the threat of nuclear weapons as “Inadmissible.”

Lavrov called the G20 declaration “politicized” by allies of Ukraine.