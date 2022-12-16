A request by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to share a message of world peace prior to kickoff at the World Cup final on Sunday has been rebuffed by FIFA, CNN reported on Friday.

A source told the network that Zelenskyy’s office is offering to appear in a video link to fans in the stadium in Qatar, ahead of the game, and was surprised by the negative response. It is unclear if Zelenskyy’s message would have been live or taped.

“We thought FIFA wanted to use its platform for the greater good,” the source told CNN, adding that talks between Ukraine and the sport’s governing body are still underway. CNN reached out to FIFA for comment, but it did not immediately respond.

The request, while unorthodox, is unsurprising. Kyiv has repeatedly tried to use major world events, regardless of their theme, to keep the global spotlight on the war in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy has appeared via video at events such as the Group of 20 Nations summit, as well as the Grammys and the Cannes Film Festival. He’s also given interviews to a diverse array of journalists and famous entertainers, including Sean Penn and David Letterman.

CNN noted that FIFA has gone to extreme length to keep political messaging out of its showcase tournament in Qatar, the first Middle Eastern nation ever to stage the event.

Criticism of Qatar’s treatment of LGBTQ people and migrant workers grew louder in the weeks leading up to the World Cup. FIFA boss Gianni Infantino responded with an explosive tirade shortly before the tournament began, accusing Europe and the West of hypocrisy.

