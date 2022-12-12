Likud MK Nissim Vaturi has proposed a bill which would bar current Prime Minister Yair Lapid and former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett from receiving benefits traditionally given to former prime ministers.

According to the bill, a prime minister who has held office for less than two years will not be entitled to any benefit or right due by law to former prime ministers.

Today, the law states that former Prime Ministers and former Knesset Speakers are entitled to various rights by law and practice, including tax benefits and the right to be buried in a special section for national leaders at the Mount Herzl cemetery.

Vaturi stated that “we have recently witnessed a new situation in which the role of prime minister has become the subject of political blackmail, even for short-term leadership, in order to gain world fame later and even to gain and be buried among the greats of the nation. To prevent this situation, it is proposed to stipulate in the legislation that a former prime minister and Speaker of the Knesset who served for a period shorter than 24 months will not be entitled to any right, service, payment or benefit in connection with their former status."