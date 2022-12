The Israel Police is asking for assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old named Yitzhak ben Eliyahu of Be'er Sheva.

He was last seen on December 7th, 2022 near the Jewish community of Kochav Hashachar in Binyamin, after which all traces of the teenager disappeared.

Yitzhak was wearing a plaid shirt pictured above with jeans

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the police hotline at: 100 or the Be'er Sheva station at: 08-6462744.