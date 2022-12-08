סגן-אלוף עזריאל אמור על חיסול המחבל שביצע פיגוע ירי במוצב עפרה דובר צה"ל

Lt. Col. Azriel Amor, commander of the Shimshon Battalion of the Kfir Brigade, on Wednesday evening commented on the elimination of the terrorist who carried out a shooting attack near Ofra.

"This afternoon, there was a shooting incident towards soldiers at the Ofra post and they responded by opening fire. The terrorist began to flee. The battalion forces set up blockades and began a pursuit. The force identified the terrorist, narrowed the distance and neutralized him. I am proud of the soldiers of the battalion for carrying out the mission and striving for contact. We will continue to operate and protect the sector and create security for the residents," said Amor.

Lieutenant R., the deputy commander of the company that neutralized the terrorist together with his soldiers, added, "Following a deep familiarity with the area, and the sharpness and agility of my soldiers, we identified the suspicious vehicle and started chasing it. We left our vehicle and headed towards the terrorist, while he was shooting in our direction, we strove for contact under fire and we managed to neutralize him. We feel a great pride and privilege to provide protection to the residents of the sector and fulfill our mission."

The terrorist had fired at a military post at the back gate of the town of Ofra in Binyamin. There were no injuries. The terrorist fled towards the village of Ein Yabrud. IDF troops from the Shimshon Battalion of the Kfir Brigade fired at the terrorist's vehicle which continued to drive away.

During the chase, the suspect noticed the soldiers, got out of the vehicle and shot at them, at which point the soldiers returned fire and eliminated the terrorist. The IDF said that the neutralized terrorist is suspected of being involved in several attacks in recent days.