Hamas spokesperson in Jerusalem Mohammed Hamada on Thursday threatened Itamar Ben Gvir, the designated National Security Minister, and warned of the consequences of harming the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque for Muslims.

In an interview with Hamas’ Al-Aqsa TV, Hamada said that "the occupation will bear full responsibility for any folly it commits against Al-Quds (Jerusalem) and the Al-Aqsa Mosque."

Hamada warned that "the aggression of the occupation against the Al-Aqsa Mosque will be the fuel for the fire that will burn it."

On the designated Minister of National Security, Hamada said that "the fate of the extremist Ben Gvir will be worse than the extremist Zionists that preceded him".

The Hamas spokesman also said that "we are ahead of a sensitive stage that requires the mobilization of all Palestinians" and that "holding on to the Al-Aqsa Mosque is an obligation that applies to every Palestinian", as it "deters the enemy from continuing to attack Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa".