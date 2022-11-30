CNN CEO Chris Licht informed the news network’s employees that layoffs are taking place.

Licht said that a “limited number of individuals” will be laid off, including many paid contributors, as “part of a recalibrated reporting strategy.”

“Our people are the heart and soul of this organization. It is incredibly hard to say goodbye to any one member of the CNN team, much less many. I recently described this process as a gut punch, because I know that is how it feels for all of us,” he said.

“I know these changes affect both our departing colleagues and those who remain, and we have resources to support you."

Licht told CNN staffers he would address them in a follow-up email on Thursday.

More details will also be released by CNN later in the week.

The CNN head had announced earlier in the fall that layoffs would be coming to the network.