Avichay Adraee, the head of the Arab media division of the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, on Tuesday shared a photo of an explosive device that was hidden inside a baby carriage in Tulkarm.

"Palestinian terrorists exploit the civilian population and exploit roads and infrastructure - but the ones who pay the price are the citizens," Adraee wrote.

He appealed to the residents of Tulkarm and added, "It's time for the population to tell these terrorist thugs, enough, stay away from us."

Meanwhile, the defense establishment estimates that the car bomb that was discovered on Monday at the entrance to the community of Ateret targeted a school bus that was supposed to depart the community and head towards nearby schools.

The investigators who arrived at the scene discovered inside the vehicle an explosive device that contained 49 kilograms of explosives and a tiny camera.

The camera transmitted a live image to the terrorists who were watching in the area and were waiting for the right moment to detonate the car from a distance, and to bring about as many murdered Israelis as possible.

For the time being, the security forces are continuing an extensive manhunt for the terrorists suspected of being involved in the attempted attack.