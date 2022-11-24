A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of stabbing Yuri Volkov to death during an argument during a road rage incident in Holon.

The suspect and Volkov are both residents of Holon.

During the arrest at the suspect's house, a dog attacked and bit two of the detectives who arrived at the house. The police shot the dog and injured it.

A woman who was staying with the suspect was lightly wounded as a result of the gunfire. She and the two detectives were taken to the hospital.

The stabbing took place at a crosswalk, after Volkov and the motorcyclist became involved in a disagreement at the intersection of Eilat and Yoseftal streets in Holon.

Following the stabbing, the motorcycle rider escaped the scene;

Volkov was treated a the scene by Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics and evacuated to Ichilov for further treatment.

Later, he died of his wounds in the hospital.

Lena Volkov, Yuri's widow, described her husband's murder in a video statement released by Ichilov Hospital: We were crossing the road. We had a green light and he had a red light. We told him it was not okay, that he was doing something wrong. I told Yuri I took his picture ... That’s why he killed him."