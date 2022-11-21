American rapper Kanye West, who caused an uproar recently due to antisemitic posts, returned to Twitter on Sunday after the restriction on his account was lifted.

“Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked,” West wrote. The tweet was retweeted in large numbers.

West caused outrage after saying during an interview that the Abraham Accords between Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain were signed because former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, who is also Trump’s son-in-law, wanted to "make money" from the deal.

He later threatened to go "death con 3 on the Jews" in an apparent antisemitic Twitter rant. West followed this up by claiming that he can't be antisemitic "because black people are actually Jew."

Twitter suspended his account, as did Instagram.

Several companies have cut ties with West in wake of the controversial remarks including the Creative Artists Agency, Adidas, Foot Locker, and Apple Music.

West’s reinstatement on Twitter appears to be part of new owner Elon Musk’s policy of lifting bans imposed under his predecessors.

On Saturday, Musk reinstated the account of former US President Donald Trump, a day after running a poll on his Twitter account, asking users whether he should do so.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” he wrote.

When the 24-hour poll closed on Saturday night, 51.8% of respondents had voted in favor of reinstating Trump and 48.2% said they did not think Trump’s account should be restored.