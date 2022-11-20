Former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley hinted at her intention to seek the Republican nomination for the 2024 US presidential race during her address to the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) political conference Saturday night by speaking of the next president in feminine terms.

Ambassador Haley said that if the Biden Administration succeeds in reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, "the next president will shred it on her first day in office.”

"A lot people have asked if I'm going to run for president now that the midterms are over. I'll look at it in a serious way and I'll have more to say soon," she said.

Haley touted her pro-Israel record at the UN, saying that she "was proud to stand up to the bullies and the haters of Israel at the UN. It was the right thing to do."