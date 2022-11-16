While the Likud continues its efforts to secure coalition deals with its right-wing allies in order to establish a narrow rightist government, officials close to Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu are simultaneously negotiating with center-left leaders, eyeing a possible national unity government, Ma’ariv reported Wednesday.

According to the report, members of Netanyahu’s entourage are in the midst of quiet yet intensive talks with associates of Defense Minister Benny Gantz (National Unity) and Prime Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid).

The talks are centered around the possibility of forming a new government without the rightist Religious Zionist Party, Otzma Yehudit, and Noam factions, with Yesh Atid and at least part of the National Unity party joining in their place. It appears that the New Hope faction within National Unity is not inclined to join a government with Netanyahu, even if the Blue and White faction of Benny Gantz would.

The talks began as a result of pressure by the Biden administration on Netanyahu, Lapid, Gantz, and President Isaac Herzog to form a unity government and prevent the inclusion of rightist elements.

The report claimed that the Biden administration told Netanyahu and leaders on the center-left that Israel will pay a price in the international community if a narrow right-wing government is formed.

Representatives of Yesh Atid and National Unity denied any talks are underway with the Likud.

A spokesperson for the Likud called Wednesday’s report “fake news.”

“This is more fake news. Spin, it never happened.”