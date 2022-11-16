The oil tanker, "Pacific Zircon," has reported an attack by drone aircraft off the coast of Oman Wednesday.

The vessel is owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer. Gulf News reported that the tanker is "Liberian-flagged."

According to Sky News, the tanker had departed Sohar for Buenos Aires on Monday afternoon, and is operated by the Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping.

According to the company, the vessel was carrying oil, and suffered only minor damage, with no spillage or injuries to the crew.

It was struck by a bomb-carrying drone on Tuesday night, the site added.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations confirmed that it is "aware of an incident," and that the incident is "being investigated."

In a statement quoted by U.S. News, Eastern Pacific Shipping said the Pacific Zircon had been "hit by a projectile" approximately some 150 miles off the coast of Oman. The company added: "We are in communication with the vessel and there is no reports of injuries or pollution. All crew are safe and accounted for. There is some minor damage to the vessel’s hull but no spillage of cargo or water ingress."

No one has taken responsibility for the attack, Gulf News added.