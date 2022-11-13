MK Ahmad Tibi (Taal-Hadash) spoke proudly on Sunday about his connection to the infamous terrorist leader Yasser Arafat.

Tibi told the Knesset Channel: "I was honored to work with Arafat. A leader and symbol, who was welcomed at the White House, he was welcomed here too, and received a Nobel Prize."

Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben Gvir replied: "Without blinking, Ahmad Tibi admitted that he worked for the arch-terrorist Yasser Arafat, that the Jewish blood that was spilled was part of the 'national struggle.' The time has come that we send him to Syria."

MK Tibi did not hold back and answered Ben Gvir: "Let's go, Samson the Mighty, kick me out. You're in charge. Let's go send me/us to Syria. Nu Yallah. What are you waiting for? I'm here, waiting for you. And if you're not coming, then try to talk less. You're making a ton of noise.