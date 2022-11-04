A suspect has been arrested in connection with an antisemitic note that was left this week at a Hillel center serving Brown University and the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD).

Police in Providence, Rhode Island arrested an individual who was not a student or a staff member at either institution, the Brown Daily Herald reported.

“I am encouraged to report the Providence Police Department has conducted a full investigation and an arrest has been made,” Brown RISD Hillel Executive Director Rabbi Josh Bolton told the news outlet. “The case has now officially been turned over to the attorney general’s office.”

The note was described as a donation card that contained violent threats against the Jewish community. It was found in the Hillel lobby on Sunday.

Brown University’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) transferred the case to the Providence Police Department.

“We’re grateful that with assistance from Brown DPS and Brown-RISD Hillel staff, the Providence Police were able to successfully investigate this incident and complete an arrest,” Brown spokesperson Brian Clark told the Herald. “While we hope this offers some level of reassurance, it remains deeply distressing that members of the Jewish community on campus, and in places well beyond, continue to face antisemitic acts like this, which should have no place in any community.”

Earlier in the week, the university issued a statement condemning the letter.

“Any act of religious intolerance, including antisemitism, is entirely unacceptable and a direct affront to the ideals of inclusion and sense of belonging that are essential to the Brown community,” a Brown spokesman said. “We remain resolved in our collective, campus-wide effort to ensure a community where all individuals feel safe and valued and where the value of religious tolerance is upheld.”

