Dr. Rasha Alawieh, a Lebanese kidney transplant specialist and assistant professor at Brown University, was deported from the United States last week following the discovery of "sympathetic photos and videos" of Hezbollah figures on her phone.

The incident occurred at Boston's Logan International Airport, where Alawieh was detained after arriving from a recent trip to Lebanon. During questioning, Dr. Alawieh acknowledged attending the funeral of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah during her visit, stating her support was "from a religious perspective" rather than a political one.

CBP agents determined that Alawieh’s intentions in the US were unclear, leading to her deportation despite holding a visa typically granted to individuals with specialized skills. The deportation took place even though a federal judge had ordered 48 hours' notice before such action, with the government contending the court's order had not been properly received at the airport.

Dr. Alawieh, who has lived in the US since 2018 and participated in nephrology fellowships at Ohio State University, the University of Washington, and Yale University, now faces legal battles surrounding the incident. US District Judge Leo Sorokin demanded further clarification from the government after allegations that the CBP disregarded judicial directives.

Alawieh's legal team expressed frustration with the way the deportation was handled, claiming CBP officers ignored the court order and failed to respond to multiple attempts to intervene before the flight left. One of her attorneys, Clare Saunders, stated that despite notifying CBP officers of the court order, no response was received, and Alawieh was still escorted onto the flight.

The case has raised concerns about the enforcement of court orders and the transparency of the deportation process. As the legal fight continues, Alawieh’s new legal representation is preparing to challenge her deportation and seek her return to the United States. Legal experts also suggest the case could set a significant precedent regarding the enforcement of immigration and deportation laws.