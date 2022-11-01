The Likud party has appealed to Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai and the Central Election Commission with a demand to immediately send police reinforcements to all polling sites in the Arab sector.

The Likud reported severe incidents of violence, threats and an atmosphere of terror towards the representatives of the right-wing camp at the polling stations that began from the moment it was reported in the media that the election results depended on whether the Balad party passed the electoral threshold. "The Likud warns against a large-scale attempt to violently falsify the election results," it said.

After the results of the first exit polls were published, Netanyahu spoke with the leaders of the right-wing bloc to make sure that everyone is united and to coordinate the next steps towards the formation of a new government.

Netanyahu also warned the party leaders to ensure that poll watchers remained at the polling stations until all votes are counted to ensure there is no election fraud.

Multiple exit polls predict the right-wing bloc under Netanyahu will win a majority of at least 61 seats.