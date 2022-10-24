Crowds gathered Sunday night for the funeral of Rabbi Yisrael Zvi Rothman (70), one of the most prominent mentors in the Belz hasidic community.

Even on Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year), Rabbi Rothman participated in the prayer services led by the Belz rebbe (hasidic leader) in Jerusalem, and during the Sukkot (Feast of Tabernacles) holiday, he visited his son in the southern city of Ashdod.

In recent years, Rabbi Rothman suffered from ALS, which deteriorated with the passage of time.

During the intermediate days of the Sukkot holiday, he fainted due to breathing difficulties and pneumonia, while visiting his son's house. Rabbi Rothman evacuated to Assuta Hospital, and on Sunday he passed away.

The funeral began in Bnei Brak, and from there his hearse was taken to a funeral home in Sanhedira in Jerusalem. On its way, the funeral passed by the great Belz study hall, from which it continued on to Mount Menuchot, where Rabbi Rothman was interred.