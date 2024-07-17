Top Hassidic leaders have instructed their followers to report at the enlistment centers after receiving pre-draft evaluation orders.

This coming Sunday, the IDF is expected to send thousands of summonses to haredi men. The IDF did not specify who would receive the summonses, but they will probably to haredim who are not yeshiva students.

While the non-Hassidic and the majority of Sephardic rabbis instructed their followers not to report for the preliminary evaluation, most Hassidic leaders have yet to put out clear instructions on the matter.

On the other hand, the three largest Hassidic sects: Ger, Belz, and Viznitz, have instructed their members to continue reporting for the preliminary evaluation as they have up until now.

The sects are attempting to find a solution for the impending crisis and therefore continue to advocate for their members to report with the hope of reaching an understanding with the IDF on an exemption for those who would choose to continue studying and not to sour the relations with the military.

In contrast with the above-mentioned sects, on Tuesday, the Grand Rebbe of the Tzanz sect, whose congregation is concentrated in Netanya, ordered his followers not to report to the IDF, even for the pre-draft evaluation.