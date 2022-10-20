Udai Tamimi, the terrorist who carried out the shooting at the Shuafat Checkpoint in which Sgt. Noa Lazar was murdered, was killed in a firefight on Wednesday, after opening fire on security guards at the entrance to Ma'aleh Adumim. A security guard in his 20s was lightly wounded in the hand during the incident.

Ynet's Gil Tamari shared new details about developments that lead to the terrorist's death. At 8:00 PM a resident who was leaving the Ma'aleh Adumim in his car noticed a suspicious individual walking towards the checkpoint at the city's entrance. The resident immediately made a U-turn and reported the suspicious man to the security guards. The guards immediately went into standby, knowing that at any moment the suspect may try to harm them.

The terrorist indeed opened fire on the guards and began closing in on the checkpoint through the nearby bushes and trees. When he was three meters away from the checkpoint, the terrorist attempted to hit the guards. One of the guards reacted quickly and shot the terrorist who fell to the ground.

Another guard attempted to shoot with his rifle but it jammed after a bullet hit the magazine. He pulled out his pistol and began shooting at the terrorist. The terrorist continued to return fire even after he was injured and lying on the floor. The guards continued shooting until the terrorist was neutralized and his weapon was moved away from him.

Troops that arrived at the scene found a homemade hand grenade on the terrorist's person.