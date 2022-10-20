The head of the IDF Manpower Directorate, Major General Yaniv Asor, on Wednesday evening visited the family of Noa Lazar, who was murdered in the shooting attack at the Shu'afat checkpoint, a few minutes after the family was informed that the terrorist who murdered her was eliminated after carrying out another shooting attack.

During the meeting, the general and the family talked about coming full circle and about the elimination of the terrorist, Udai Tamimi.

"There are no words that can comfort the family in the most difficult moment following the death of their beloved daughter," said Asor. "The late Noa is an example and a model of the spirit of volunteerism and dedication of soldiers who bear the task of protecting the country and its residents, and are our protective wall. We will not rest or be quiet until we capture and thwart every terrorist who was not foiled while carrying out an attack against the citizens of Israel and the security forces."

The Lazar family said, "The Lazar family thanks the security forces, the IDF, the Shin Bet, the Border Police, the military police and the security guards at the checkpoints for their great effort and for working tirelessly to bring the vile and abominable murderer to justice, and with his elimination justice has been served."

Earlier on Wednesday, a security guard in his 20s was lightly wounded in the hand in the shooting attack carried out by Tamimi near the entrance to Ma'aleh Adumim.

Magen David Adom paramedics provided medical treatment to the wounded man and evacuated him to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem.

The terrorist was shot and killed by other security guards.