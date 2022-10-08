Two Israelis were injured Saturday night by gunfire near the Shu'afat checkpoint in northern Jerusalem, initial reports say.

One of the victims suffered serious injuries and the other critical injuries, the report said. It added that the shots were fired by a vehicle passing near the checkpoint.

Later reports said that the critically injured victim is a female Border Police officer, age 20, and the second victim is a security guard who is in serious condition after being shot in the shoulder and who suffered injuries to his neck.

Emergency responders performed CPR on the officer, whose condition is critical and not stable, and are evacuating her to Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center. The security guard will likely be evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

Large numbers of security forces are chasing down the terrorists.

"A short time ago, a report was received regarding gunfire towards the Shu'afat Crossing," a police statement read. "As a result of this, there are two people injured at the scene, whose condition was initially declared serious (according to medical sources). Police forces were called to the scene and began searching for the suspect in the incident, who escaped."

Minutes after the shooting attack, it was reported that an attempt had been made to ram Border Police officers in the neighborhood of Abu Tor in Jerusalem. Investigators are examining whether the two incidents are connected.