A new poll published by Kan News Tuesday shows the Likud party led by Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu weakening as the elections for the 25th Knesset draw closer.

The poll finds the Likud dropping to 31 seats - the lowest result in the polls in the current election cycle. Yesh Atid, on the other hand, continues to improve from the previous survey and has risen to 25 seats.

The Religious Zionism party picked up one seat from the Likud and received 14 seats, the most it has ever received in a Kan News poll. The National Unity party continues to weaken and received 11 seats. Shas and United Torah Judaism received eight and seven seats, respectively.

Yisrael Beytenu received an additional seat at the expense of the National Unity party and rose to seven seats. Labor received five seats, while Meretz falls to four. The Arab parties Ra'am and Hadash=Ta'al received four seats each.

Balad polled below the electoral threshold at 2%, and the Jewish Home polled even lower at 1.9%.

The poll find the right-wing bloc under Netanyahu receiving 60 seats, one less than the 61-seat majority needed to form a government.